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Dhakadabay's avatar
Dhakadabay
May 23, 2025

We lost our dog of 16 years almost a year ago now. This post caused me to laugh out loud, and brought me just beyond the brink of tears. Our dogs have always been rescue dogs. Maybe it's time to rescue another?

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
May 24, 2025

"You can't buy love, but you can rescue it."

Old dog rescue saying from an old Sheltie Rescuer (me).

How do I submit a photo for Dog of the Week? 🤔

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