The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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CE's avatar
CE
33m

Consigning one’s ballot to a mailbox likely means disenfranchisement in 2026. Taking it to a safe drop box or polling place, or showing up early and in person, or voting election day in person are the only safe means of voting this time.

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Ellen Lewis's avatar
Ellen Lewis
34m

Can't wait for today's Coffee with the Contrarians to welcome you back in person and voice, Jen!

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