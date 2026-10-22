The Contrarian

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MA Scott's avatar
MA Scott
5h

Any chance we can claw back most or even some of that $2.2 Billion Trump has gained?

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Critical Thinking's avatar
Critical Thinking
6h

Who’s fault is it?

Who’s to blame for the state of the country?

Who’s to blame for the policies enacted in DC?

Who’s to blame for the quality of politicians in DC?

Who’s to blame for the disgusting political ads?

If you really want there answers so we can make America work for the people again….

Look to your left, look to your right then look in the mirror!

If you see a voter or see a non-voter then you’ve see the people responsible.

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