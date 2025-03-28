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Carol Norris's avatar
Carol Norris
Mar 28, 2025

We must end Citizens United.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Mar 28, 2025

While I agree that much of the blame should rest on Roberts and the billionaires, in the end most of the blame lies with ill- and uninformed voters and, especially, all those millions of non-voters.

Just in my circle of relatives, friends and acquaintances, there are several well-informed moaners and groaners about politics who did not vote or voted for third-party candidates whom they fully well knew had not chance whatsoever.

Just look at the hundreds of thousands who voted for RFK Jr. even though he dropped out before the election!

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