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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Jul 21, 2025Edited

He may be losing on the double speak, but he’s making too many ugly wins with things like Emil Bove and other atrocious people to further wreck our government,, constitution and country. (IMHO).

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Lorie Mayorga's avatar
Lorie Mayorga
Jul 21, 2025

Great episode, as usual! But I wonder if folks did not sanewash dear leader a tad by referring to denial of drawing. "I never wrote a picture" sounds more demented.

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