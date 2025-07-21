Another scandal erupted for Trump this week, but this time it was MAGA up in arms over the Administration’s doublespeak and failure to release the promised files involving Jeffrey Epstein. He also notched successes elsewhere, notably when Judiciary Committee Republicans unanimously approved his atrocious nomination of Emil Bove, and Congressional Republicans eliminated public funding for NPR & CPB.
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He may be losing on the double speak, but he’s making too many ugly wins with things like Emil Bove and other atrocious people to further wreck our government,, constitution and country. (IMHO).
Great episode, as usual! But I wonder if folks did not sanewash dear leader a tad by referring to denial of drawing. "I never wrote a picture" sounds more demented.