Senator Heidi Heitkamp and CNN's Aaron Blake join Harry to break down a week that saw a series of sharp legal setbacks for the Trump administration and the return of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Trump is working Congress to keep Epstein materials from the public eye, but the hydraulic push from victims may prove too much to ignore. Meanwhile Trump is making noises about his next targets for a military incursion despite a serious legal rebuff. And as a dismal new jobs report suggests, the economy may be cracking under the weight of the president’s chaotic—and apparently illegal—tariffs.
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Apparently all of you "fake" Epstein-ers missed Mike "True Christian" Johnson's revelation that, rather than being an Epstein Island pedophile, Donnie was actually doing his civic duty by being an FBI informant. Nevermind that even the White House was completely befuddled by this claim and ol' Mikey ended up having to walk it back, the fact is that Trumpty Dumpty is, once again, shown to be a true patriot...jeez, you couldn't make this stuff up. I think rather than being porn buddies with his son, Mikey should find an app that will notify his son every time he lies instead. Hopefully his son would be able to pick a favorite song as a notification tone because that baby is going be going off nonstop.
I have posed this query at least four times on other stacks and, so far, the silence has been deafening: is there one and where is it? I am referring to the Epstein autopsy report that I thought as a matter of protocol in death situations would be de rigueur. Apparently not. What do you know that I don’t?