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TFMeehan's avatar
TFMeehan
Sep 8, 2025

Apparently all of you "fake" Epstein-ers missed Mike "True Christian" Johnson's revelation that, rather than being an Epstein Island pedophile, Donnie was actually doing his civic duty by being an FBI informant. Nevermind that even the White House was completely befuddled by this claim and ol' Mikey ended up having to walk it back, the fact is that Trumpty Dumpty is, once again, shown to be a true patriot...jeez, you couldn't make this stuff up. I think rather than being porn buddies with his son, Mikey should find an app that will notify his son every time he lies instead. Hopefully his son would be able to pick a favorite song as a notification tone because that baby is going be going off nonstop.

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Phil Johnson's avatar
Phil Johnson
Sep 12, 2025

I have posed this query at least four times on other stacks and, so far, the silence has been deafening: is there one and where is it? I am referring to the Epstein autopsy report that I thought as a matter of protocol in death situations would be de rigueur. Apparently not. What do you know that I don’t?

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