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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
7h

(And if reports are accurate, Trump is prepared to release $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets, $23.3 billion more than released in conjunction with the JCPOA. Republicans excoriated President Barack Obama, claiming he was funding Iran’s nefarious activities.)

"Pallets of cash to terrorists!"

Boy do I remember the hyperventilating outrage of Republicans back in 2016.

Now, as is so predictable, they suffer from self-imposed amnesia.

In fact, I believe that should be the revised definition of "Trump Derangement Syndrome": self-imposed amnesia.

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Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
7h

This was an excellent commentary, Ms. Rubin. History, the takeover by capitalism, the abdication of congressional responsibilities and 'just another three day weekend' was well covered. It should be a special day, not a floating date. We have much to be thankful for, and much to remember, and it isn't the great price that we got on a mattress or anything else. More honor is in order.

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