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Julie Bannerman's avatar
Julie Bannerman
Feb 4

My family and I have been having this conversation. We aren’t changing out our iPhones now - we rely on them too much. We won’t buy new Apple products, however. There are other acceptable computers and laptops made by companies without public ring-kissers at the helm, although their CEOs are undoubtedly morally compromised like Cook.

That’s the problem: once American corporate leaders decided in the 1970s-80s they no longer had to care about the common good, since only “shareholders” matter, they were free to act against the public interest when helpful to their individual fortunes.

Cook, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Ellison, Thiel, Musk … etc. … apparently think bribing Trump is the current key to success, more than a society that protects the rule of law and constitutional rights of its citizens.

I believe this is tragically shortsighted, but that’s where we seem to be.

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JDV's avatar
JDV
Feb 4

One may reasonably conclude that Cook never had any morals, it was all a façade, or one may conclude that as he became wealthier, the morals slowly faded into nothingness.

Historian Timothy Snyder recently wrote on his substack something that confirms this. He wrote about the notes for J. R. R. Tolkien's lecture to British schoolchildren in 1938 of the topic of dragons, on the eve of World War II. Snyder summarized:

"It is the spirit of dragons, concluded Tolkien, that has survived, and it survives in us, or in some of us. A man can become a dragon through sheer greed. If we want to find a dragon, the place to look is the 'vaults of the Bank of England.' And if 'you want to see a dragon-heath just go out and look' at a landscape tortured by machines, a sky blackened with smoke."

https://snyder.substack.com/p/tolkiens-dragons-and-ours

The enormously wealthy, like dragons, prize only their wealth.

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