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Cathy Murphree's avatar
Cathy Murphree
Jan 28, 2025

So, so thankful for THE CONTRARIAN.

Now, we need Dem lawmakers giving constant press conferences, podcasts, Bluesky posts, etc.

Use this time when you have little legislative power to COMMUNICATE!

We need VISIBILITY!

There’s a huge army of grassroots volunteers working our tails off. We need visible LEADERSHIP! And if you can’t keep up or need to step away, get out of the way!

Be like our CONTRARIAN heroes!

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Lorna Bourg's avatar
Lorna Bourg
Jan 28, 2025

No Head Start ! No food for children nor seniors! Have we lost our mind?

ENOUGH!!! WHERE DO I MARCH?

At 83, where do i march? Lorna Bourg

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