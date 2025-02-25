And in case you missed it this morning, please enjoy Jen Rubin’s weekly installment of “Words and Phrases We could Do Without” (for paid subscribers), as well as Rubin’s interview with Tom Malinowsky.
See you tomorrow!
Thanks for being with us.
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The Contrarian has become indispensable but could you PLEASE indicate more clearly WHERE THE VIDEOS ARE HIDING. Instead of "read more" put "watch video". Jen Rubin's voice is one of the only things keeping me from defenestration and locating her videos shouldn't be a daily treasure hunt. Thank you!
Right now Europe needs to become much more independent. I am grateful that Macron was explaining to Trump and the US media that Ukraine should not pay reparations it should receive them, and that Ukraine has to be supported. I worry that Trump cannot hold that thought.
What Merz needs to do is get a coalition together as quickly as he can so that he can share in leading Europe in defense of Ukraine and the EU and democracy. Here is an article I wrote today about Merz as Chancellor.
https://lindaweide.substack.com/p/friedrich-merz-the-untested-incoming?r=f0qfn