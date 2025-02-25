The Eye of Sauron Nick Anderson · February 25, 2025 Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com. Read full story

And in case you missed it this morning, please enjoy Jen Rubin’s weekly installment of “Words and Phrases We could Do Without” (for paid subscribers), as well as Rubin’s interview with Tom Malinowsky.

See you tomorrow!

Thanks for being with us.