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Lisa F Jackson's avatar
Lisa F Jackson
Feb 26, 2025

The Contrarian has become indispensable but could you PLEASE indicate more clearly WHERE THE VIDEOS ARE HIDING. Instead of "read more" put "watch video". Jen Rubin's voice is one of the only things keeping me from defenestration and locating her videos shouldn't be a daily treasure hunt. Thank you!

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
Feb 25, 2025

Right now Europe needs to become much more independent. I am grateful that Macron was explaining to Trump and the US media that Ukraine should not pay reparations it should receive them, and that Ukraine has to be supported. I worry that Trump cannot hold that thought.

What Merz needs to do is get a coalition together as quickly as he can so that he can share in leading Europe in defense of Ukraine and the EU and democracy. Here is an article I wrote today about Merz as Chancellor.

https://lindaweide.substack.com/p/friedrich-merz-the-untested-incoming?r=f0qfn

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