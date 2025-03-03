The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Barbara Lathroum's avatar
Barbara Lathroum
Mar 4, 2025

Trump is an admitted traitor. Why can’t he be arrested? He betrayed the country AND he is guilty of treason.

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Paul H Love's avatar
Paul H Love
Mar 3, 2025

Everything is after the fact. Why can't you send lawyers to court with the inkling that Musk and his merry band of computer thugs are looking at a department or government service to disrupt. Be proactive before the fact? Beat them with protections from courts.

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