For today’s feature of Where in the World is Tim Mak? Jen and Tim, reporting from Taipei discuss Trump’s eagerness to exploit allies for autocrats' gain and what Taiwan is learning from the war in Ukraine. (VIDEO INTERVIEW)
If you were an alien who landed on Planet Earth Sunday, scored an invitation to the Oscars, and sat through a ceremony that ran for three hours and 45 minutes, you’d probably emerge with no idea who was president—much less how anyone in the room felt about him.
On February 25, President Trump used his executive power to target a major American law firm, Covington & Burling. He signed an executive order directing “the Attorney General and heads of agencies to take such actions as are necessary to terminate any engagement...
On April 1st, Wisconsin residents will vote in a critical judicial election to fill an empty seat on the State Supreme Court. As of last week, Republicans have spent or reserved $13.9 million of television advertising time, including $2.5 million... (VIDEO)
The Administration and congressional republicans continued to wreak havoc with the federal workforce, international relations, limited executive power, and the constitution, not necessarily in that order. Tara Setmayer, Bob Shrum, and Jacob Weisberg join Harry... (AUDIO)
Trump is an admitted traitor. Why can’t he be arrested? He betrayed the country AND he is guilty of treason.
Everything is after the fact. Why can't you send lawyers to court with the inkling that Musk and his merry band of computer thugs are looking at a department or government service to disrupt. Be proactive before the fact? Beat them with protections from courts.