Democracy Movement The Contrarian covers the Democracy Movement The Contrarian · May 12, 2025 Every day (Monday-Friday), we’ll update this space with protests, signs and other public demonstrations against the actions of the administration. Keep checking to see how Americans all across the country are protecting and defending democracy. Find protests in your area at Read full story

Have questions about what’s happening with the budget this week? Any other economic queries? Then be sure to join us tomorrow at 12:00 ET for “Let’s Do Lunch!” with Former Biden CEA Chair and The Contrarian’s go-to source for all things related to the economy, Jared Bernstein. Tomorrow he’ll be joined by special guest Shalanda Young, the former Director of the US Office of Management and Budget. See you there!