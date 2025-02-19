Holding the Line
By Arianna Berg
After five days, seven DOJ resignations, and an increasingly urgent search for a prosecutor—any prosecutor—willing to file the motion to dismiss the charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the motion to dismiss was finally filed Friday evening.
What the Last Four Weeks have Wrought
By Max Stier
President Trump’s slash-and-burn approach to shrinking the federal workforce—along with decisions to halt critical activities at numerous agencies—will not make America great again, but it will strip the government of expertise, rob it of the capacity to respond to public needs, and make our nation less secure at home and abroad.
The American surrender to Putin
By David Bernell and Thomas Graham
The president of the United States called Vladimir Putin on Feb. 12. The White House characterized the call as the beginning of a negotiation to end the war in Ukraine. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, was informed of Trump’s call to Putin only after the fact. Trump also told reporters after the call to Putin that it seemed unlikely Ukraine would regain in any peace settlement all the territory it has lost to Russia.
And in case you missed yesterday’s phenomenal day of content and of protests, please watch people revolting—and catch up on The Contrarian’s offerings.
See Americans celebrate No Kings Day
Above: #50501 protests in (clockwise from top left) Athens, Ga.; Columbus, Ohio; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Kyiv, Ukraine. Below: social media posts from protest attendees.
Trump is now blaming Ukraine for starting the war. Trump agreed with Putin about everything. Trump thinks Putin will treat him as an equal and they can divide the world along with the Crown Prince, and Xi. Trump doesn’t realize how he will be pushed aside by Musk. That is happening already. There seems to be a slight chance that there are at least a half dozen Republican senators who don’t want to align with Russia. At least they say that now.
Really, this is treason. It’s been going on for 14 years. All Trump wants to do is undo the work of every other president since Roosevelt. He wants to rewrite history and show that we lost the Cold War and have Russia win.
🧨🧨🧨🧨These two posts contain a lot of good information about Trump's first Supreme Court case 🧨🧨🧨🧨
125. The Court's First Trump II Case Won't Be a Bellwether
https://www.stevevladeck.com/p/125-the-courts-first-trump-ii-case
https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/we-did-something-dumb