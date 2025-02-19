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Oldandintheway's avatar
Oldandintheway
Feb 19, 2025

Trump is now blaming Ukraine for starting the war. Trump agreed with Putin about everything. Trump thinks Putin will treat him as an equal and they can divide the world along with the Crown Prince, and Xi. Trump doesn’t realize how he will be pushed aside by Musk. That is happening already. There seems to be a slight chance that there are at least a half dozen Republican senators who don’t want to align with Russia. At least they say that now.

Really, this is treason. It’s been going on for 14 years. All Trump wants to do is undo the work of every other president since Roosevelt. He wants to rewrite history and show that we lost the Cold War and have Russia win.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Feb 19, 2025

🧨🧨🧨🧨These two posts contain a lot of good information about Trump's first Supreme Court case 🧨🧨🧨🧨

125. The Court's First Trump II Case Won't Be a Bellwether

https://www.stevevladeck.com/p/125-the-courts-first-trump-ii-case

https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/we-did-something-dumb

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