The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hal Brown's avatar
Hal Brown
Jan 31, 2025

Trump and the GOP senators really lucked out because the news coverage of the plane crash meant that the Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel hearing weren't - amplified - the way they should have been. From the few reports of how they responded to some of the questions from Democratic senators I think that if a few GOP senators knew the public saw them they might think twice about voting for either of them. As for the plane disaster, at least the country saw what a craven lowlife Trump is as he made it all about him and his repulsive agenda. In a sane world his doing this would turn a fair number of his supporters against him.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Guy N's avatar
Guy N
Jan 31, 2025

Thanks for amplifying the great work of Tim and team in Ukraine.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture