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Juliet Flower Maccannell's avatar
Juliet Flower Maccannell
Feb 14, 2025

We need mass rallies, not protests, but rallies like what Kamala held, and that Trump used to vault him to office. Headlined by great speakers on all the topics we need to highlight. Like the old teach ins for the Vietnam War that enlightened so many.

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Carmen Johnson's avatar
Carmen Johnson
Feb 14, 2025

Thank you, I need ALL the help to make sense of ALL this corruption. I am a firm believer that if Nixon would have been punished we would not be here. This convicted felon needs to be held ACCOUNTABLE AND PUNISHED and any of his helpers. We are in this together, we need you keep up the great work.👏👏👏❤️⚖️⚖️

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