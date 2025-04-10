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I would appreciate a serious look at what women can do to protect our voting right. I kept my maiden name as my middle name and husbands name as last name. Marcie Eyer Weiler on my driver's license, tax forms, checking account and credit card (A separate account from husband), all medical forms. SSI, medicare, and expired passport. thank you
A question for Norm
Can reparations be handed down to victims of Musk and Trump firings from federal agencies, and those erroneously detained and deported etc..and any one they have unlawfully attacked.
The lives of individuals and families emotionally and economically decimated by these soulless unempathetic protoplasmic creatures is inhumane.They should pay.🤞