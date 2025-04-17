The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
Apr 17, 2025

Once again, I plead with those who produce The Contrarian — more articles, fewer talking heads. Most of us come here as print refugees — to read and discuss the uncensored word, not to watch re-runs of MSNBC debates. I know some prefer podcasts but most of us have little patience for sitting down and doing nothing while other people talk at us. Thank you.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Apr 17, 2025

I enjoy the interviews because sometimes the person being interviewed can provide a bit more perspective and nuance to the conversation than if someone had just simply written an article about what they said. Jen does a terrific job with those interviews.

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