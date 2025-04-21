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David Hurwitz's avatar
David Hurwitz
Apr 22, 2025

I am amused, though I guess I shouldn’t be, by the theft of Kristi Noem’s purse in DC over the weekend. Crime is ever-present and losing your belongings at a restaurant is unfortunate. But Ms Noem is head of Homeland Security, a vast security organization charged with protecting US citizens. The irony, and Trump administration incompetence, is front and center here. She and two secret service agents couldn’t prevent this theft. How well is she doing with the country?

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Catherine Bell's avatar
Catherine Bell
Apr 21, 2025

Phrase to be retired: "President Trump's agenda." This is invoked in defense of the indefensible. DoD apologists say they are advancing President Trump's agenda, as though this is the pinnacle of sanctity. What about "United States policy," United States interests," "the well-being of the American people?"

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