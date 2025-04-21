The Contrarian pays tribute to the man who asked of himself--and, by extension, asked the world to examine themselves similarly--"Who Am I to Judge?" We quote several great leaders who have paid their respects, including Former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Rep. and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Ukrainian President Zelensky, and many more...
I am amused, though I guess I shouldn’t be, by the theft of Kristi Noem’s purse in DC over the weekend. Crime is ever-present and losing your belongings at a restaurant is unfortunate. But Ms Noem is head of Homeland Security, a vast security organization charged with protecting US citizens. The irony, and Trump administration incompetence, is front and center here. She and two secret service agents couldn’t prevent this theft. How well is she doing with the country?
Phrase to be retired: "President Trump's agenda." This is invoked in defense of the indefensible. DoD apologists say they are advancing President Trump's agenda, as though this is the pinnacle of sanctity. What about "United States policy," United States interests," "the well-being of the American people?"