The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Janice Shaw's avatar
Janice Shaw
Apr 23, 2025

I so appreciate everything you, Jen, Norm and the others for everything you do to fight our battle for freedom! It is the best $70 I have ever spent. Please keep up the fight!

Thanks

Janice from WI

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Kristin Keckeisen's avatar
Kristin Keckeisen
Apr 24, 2025

You are all HEROES in the truest sense of the word. Happy to hear from you Every. Single. Day! It is an honor to support you. Keep inspiring all of us and keep up the fight!

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