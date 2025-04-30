The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Lisa Longtin's avatar
Lisa Longtin
Apr 30, 2025

Congratulations on The Contrarian's 100 days, and thank you for today's great conference!

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Sue Connaughton's avatar
Sue Connaughton
Apr 30, 2025

Great conference today with informative conversation. Thank you for putting this together.

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