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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Apr 4, 2025

"Hands off" demonstrations will be near you!

Democracy is NOT a spectator sport.

💥💥💥 DONT MISS “Hands Off” 🧨🧨🧨

🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️ Gigantic nationwide demonstration! 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️

Saturday April 5 National “Hands Off” Day of Action

on the National Mall and 657 local demonstrations

Click this link to find a “Hands Off” demonstration near you.

https://handsoff2025.com/

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
Apr 4, 2025

Trump's tariff “operation" (the largest peacetime tax hike in U.S. history) & Musk's DOGE with surgery by chainsaw will not kill the "patient", but will bring on recession or worse...economic pandemic, panic, depression on a scale that most of us have never experienced.

Trumpian malevolence & malignant stupidity will tank the economy. It’s what Republicans do. https://newrepublic.com/article/193360/trump-tank-economy-liberation-tariffs

When MAGAs realize how Trump policies screw them: "I blame Biden. He shoulda done a better job explaining how Trump's policies were gonna screw people like me. That's why I'm still MAGA.”

Trump World & CalvinBall: ignore facts & science; make rules up as you go…

Trump’s economic plan seems to be: short the markets, post rants, play golf, host a Saudi golf tourney...He's running the Presidency like a side hustle.

Former treasury secretary Lawrence Summers posted: “It’s now clear that the [Trump] Administration computed reciprocal tariffs without using tariff data. This is to economics what creationism is to biology, astrology is to astronomy, or RFK thought is to vaccine science. The Trump tariff policy makes little sense EVEN if you believe in protectionist mercantilist economics.”

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