The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K parker's avatar
K parker
Aug 1, 2025

Children are starving in Gaza. Ukraine is in shambles and the US stands by. Trump hates his own

country and its people. This country has gone to hell. When will we say enough is enough?

Reply
Share
Peggy Hendrickson's avatar
Peggy Hendrickson
Aug 2, 2025

Thanks to person who told me how to find the “read” button under “Read full story.” I was misinformed and not very observant.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture