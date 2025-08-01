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Gaza is starving
The most respected Israeli sources now confirm what many have long warned: Gaza is in a state of famine. As children starve and outrage grows, it’s time for world leaders to hold Netanyahu accountable for his cruelty. (Video)
Tom the Dancing Bug
Follow Ruben Bolling on Substack here; Join Tom the Dancing Bug’s Inner Hive here; and here is the Tom the Dancing Bug website, with information about the new book, “It’s the Great Storm, Tom the Dancing Bug!"
Make it work mujadara
Let’s start with a caveat: By official metrics, we’re not in a recession. But the vibes, very clearly, are bad. Everyone I know is either un- or underemployed, and tension is universally high. I don’t know about you, but I’m not exactly in a going-out mood.
Happy August, Contrarians…thank you for all of your support!
Children are starving in Gaza. Ukraine is in shambles and the US stands by. Trump hates his own
country and its people. This country has gone to hell. When will we say enough is enough?
Thanks to person who told me how to find the “read” button under “Read full story.” I was misinformed and not very observant.