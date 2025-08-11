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Margaret Cameron's avatar
Margaret Cameron
Aug 11, 2025

I love the footsies!! Great cartoon!!

One picture tells the whole story!

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K parker's avatar
K parker
Aug 11, 2025

I hope ALL homeless people move in the white house or mar a lago. Yay

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