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The Contrarian is reader-supported. To assist with our work in the court of law and court of public opinion, join our community of good troublemakers by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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I love the footsies!! Great cartoon!!
One picture tells the whole story!
I hope ALL homeless people move in the white house or mar a lago. Yay