The Contrarian

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Dorrie Meckes's avatar
Dorrie Meckes
Aug 13, 2025

Be sure you watch John Lithgro read Timothy Synder’s 20 Lessons On Tyranny. It’s on Facebook. It’s powerful.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Aug 13, 2025

I enjoyed Jen’s interview with Michael Beckel on the politics of dark money and what it has lead to. Essentially it’s fine by the Supreme Court to buy an election. I guess it assuages guilt by Clarence Thomas cause he’s the worst one and most corrupt. Alito is not far behind.

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