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The ideal subject of totalitarianism is ... people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction, true and false, no longer exists." Hannah Arendt
"If we are to have another ( Civil War ), I predict that the divining line will not be Mason and Dixon's but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other." President Ulysses S. Grant
"If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a Political Party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power."
President Dwight D. Eisenhower
Now is our moment—today take action against this harmful government. They are:
• Covering up a pedophile ring.
• Ignoring court orders.
• Spreading corruption.
The poor, the needy, and children are being abused—by our government. Healthcare, already a broken system, was canceled for 13 million. Take to the streets!
We must protest outright crooks and the pedophiles. They will start shooting us. Untrained ICE agents will shoot us. Protest until we go down or we oust these tyrants.
I made 54 protest signs to aid protest groups. I will make many more to share. You will see something different in these signs! Help yourself to this second batch, and share them as far as you can.
https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/more-free-protest-signs?r=3m1bs