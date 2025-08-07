The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
theotherwa's avatar
theotherwa
Aug 8, 2025

To Rep. Turner and his colleagues: Hurrah! We're with you! This action is totally in keeping with Democrat values. Obviously the Republican game is to take everything and this move, and the Blue States Governors' moves, are what's needed. Yes!

Reply
Share
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
Aug 8, 2025

Rise! The time is now. The line is here. Ours, a job to do. From New York Harbor, we heard unarmed-but-alarmed Lady Liberty’s clarion call. Atop the U.S. Capitol Building Lady Freedom heard her. It is Lady Freedom that holds this Nation’s sword. She pulled it, dismounting to lead us to the streets. They both pointed out clear ways without bloodshed: boycott and gerrymander. Yes, we can, Cesar, Sí se puede. Rise! To help, I made 100 protest signs, below.

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/tone-telling-terror?r=3m1bs

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture