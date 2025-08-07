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To Rep. Turner and his colleagues: Hurrah! We're with you! This action is totally in keeping with Democrat values. Obviously the Republican game is to take everything and this move, and the Blue States Governors' moves, are what's needed. Yes!
Rise! The time is now. The line is here. Ours, a job to do. From New York Harbor, we heard unarmed-but-alarmed Lady Liberty’s clarion call. Atop the U.S. Capitol Building Lady Freedom heard her. It is Lady Freedom that holds this Nation’s sword. She pulled it, dismounting to lead us to the streets. They both pointed out clear ways without bloodshed: boycott and gerrymander. Yes, we can, Cesar, Sí se puede. Rise! To help, I made 100 protest signs, below.
https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/tone-telling-terror?r=3m1bs