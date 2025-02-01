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Steve Brooks's avatar
Steve Brooks
Feb 1, 2025

I admit to being an old-school consumer of news and opinion, but may I add my voice to those who are asking for transcripts of audio or video interviews? I am must more likely to read and enjoy than to watch a video or listen to a recording.

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Elaine Farrant's avatar
Elaine Farrant
Feb 1, 2025

I would like trascripts of the audio-video interviews.

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