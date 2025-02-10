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Elizabeth A LaGro's avatar
Elizabeth A LaGro
Feb 11, 2025

Thank you for the Borowitz report today. I need desperately to laugh out loud these days to keep my sanity. Not only was the report some welcome comic relief, but the hundreds of comments had me laughing. It's a wonderful community to be a part of during this time of terror. If we can keep each other buoyed up with clever humor while we fight the fascist oligarchs, we will find we have amazing endurance and resilience. Thank you for all that you are doing.

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Catherine Blanche King's avatar
Catherine Blanche King
Feb 11, 2025

Let's all be sure to ask our Republican Congresspeople: Are you a Republican, or are you a fascist? CBK

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