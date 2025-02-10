Good Evening Contrarians! Unintentionally, but as a potent reminder to us all, The Contrarian’s 150th piece of content—posted exactly four weeks after going live—is the first one below, leading with “We rejected kingly power once. We must do so again.” Indeed. Thank you for being with us on this journey!

The case for sports: The rest is still unwritten Allison Rice · February 10, 2025 Last night, millions of people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in dominant fashion. As a Baltimore Ravens fan still bitter from the team’s AFC Championship loss last season, I was thrilled to watch the Eagles defense routinely get to Patrick Mahomes... Read full story

Shhh, You Can Talk After the Commercials Eric Schnure · February 10, 2025 The most insufferable team played against the team with the most insufferable fans in front of the most insufferable person. Yeah, that last one is a very close tie with Elon Musk. But I’ll give the title to Trump out of fear of retribution. And because I don’t want to read about it on Truth Social... Read full story

In addition, there’s no better day than a Monday to make sure you’re laughing your way through the atrocities. Who better to help you do so than Andy Borowitz? *WARNING*: Once you imagine this, it’s hard to unsee:

And in case you missed our thrilling morning announcement, please do familiarize yourself with Joyce Vance’s Democracy Index, which The Contrarian will be hosting, starting this Friday.

The Democracy Index Joyce Vance · February 10, 2025 If you feel like you’re trudging through some heavy, impenetrable muck as you take in the news about Donald Trump’s first three weeks back in office, you are not alone. Read full story

Have a lovely night,

The Contrarians