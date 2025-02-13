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Stanley Krute's avatar
Stanley Krute
Feb 13, 2025Edited

Thanks for the ongoing excellence.

Pia's wonderful cartoon illustrates a major element of our plight perfectly. Leaders who don't know how to lead, when we are in the midst of an unprecedented coup that is on course to break a 248 year run of the republic's democracy. I don't know how we wake these people up. They're getting the message from many sources, but are doing . . . nothing out of their usual blah blah blah . . .

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Elizabeth Horton's avatar
Elizabeth Horton
Feb 13, 2025

Thanks for the directions concerning the reading versions .

I'm not a video person.

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