Good evening Contrarians,
We started the morning with some Breaking News that our publisher, Norm Eisen (who is also our litigator-in-chief, though he may not acknowledge as much) was central to achieving.
Just a reminder to all our viewers who may prefer a reading experience: transcripts are always available and can be found on the bottom right of the screen.
Have a lovely evening—we’ll see you in the morning! Onwards.
The Contrarians
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Thanks for the ongoing excellence.
Pia's wonderful cartoon illustrates a major element of our plight perfectly. Leaders who don't know how to lead, when we are in the midst of an unprecedented coup that is on course to break a 248 year run of the republic's democracy. I don't know how we wake these people up. They're getting the message from many sources, but are doing . . . nothing out of their usual blah blah blah . . .
Thanks for the directions concerning the reading versions .
I'm not a video person.