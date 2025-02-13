Good evening Contrarians,

We started the morning with some Breaking News that our publisher, Norm Eisen (who is also our litigator-in-chief, though he may not acknowledge as much) was central to achieving.

LEGAL UPDATE: Shock and Awe vs. Trump The Contrarian · February 12, 2025 Donald Trump and his shadow-president, Elon Musk, might be doing everything they can to “flood the zone,” but a coalition of democracy defenders is proving that it takes more than a couple of billionaire bros to defeat the rule of law. Read full story

Say when February 12, 2025 Pia Guerra was a 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist for her editorial cartoons. She is co-creator of “Y-The Last Man.” Her cartoons have appeared in The New Yorker, MAD Magazine, the Washington Post and the Nib. Read full story

Trump’s War Against His Own Attorneys February 12, 2025 By Ellen Blain



Former DOJ Supervisor Ellen Blain on why this Trump term is different—and a greater threat to a functioning government Read full story

Just a reminder to all our viewers who may prefer a reading experience: transcripts are always available and can be found on the bottom right of the screen.

Have a lovely evening—we’ll see you in the morning! Onwards.

The Contrarians