Feb 21

Ken Paxton is so disgusting 🤮 He might beat Cornyn in the senate race but I hope Crockett or Talarico has something to throw him off track with his lying and corrupt record.

Feb 22

It's past time to begin defending our right to vote. Here is a strategy I see unfolding:

1. Force (more) voters to show up in person on voting day.

2. Stations ICE agents around the polling place. This might require State cooperation - maybe.

3. Use facial recognition software and cameras to identify specific voters.

4. Detain those voters before they enter the voting place.

5. By the time they challenge the detention, it will be too late to vote.

6. Use the prepositioned MAGA staff on State election boards to create a contingent election for President in 2028 that gets decided in the House.

7. Exploit the loopholes in the Constitutional prohibition from being elected more than twice in 2028. (The third rail option for a third term.)

How do we prevent these things from happening in 2026 and 2028?

