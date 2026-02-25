[VIDEO] Yesterday, Trump delivered his State of the Union address and Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger gave the Democratic response. One side stood for truth and concrete policies that want help people; the other was steeped in lies and racist nonsense.
The Central Intelligence Agency says its decision last Friday to retract or revise 19 intelligence reports is a corrective action to remove bias and restore analytic objectivity. CIA Director John Ratcliffe ordered the move after the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board
[VIDEO] “And as time goes by, I believe the tariffs paid for by foreign countries will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern day system of income tax, taking a great financial burden off the people that I love.” —Trump
[AUDIO] Last night was Trump’s first State of the Union address since his return to office. It was dreadful, rambling, embarrassing, vicious, insulting, disgraceful, and filled with lies. He used the speech to further divide Americans to hide his own miserable record.
IS THIS ON THE CONTRARIAN'S RADAR? The omission of said files is allowed only when the subject is part of an ongoing investigation:
Ranking Member Robert Garcia Demands DOJ Disclose if President Trump is Under Federal Investigation for Sexual Abuse
https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/news/press-releases/ranking-member-robert-garcia-demands-doj-disclose-if-president-trump-is-under-federal-investigation-for-sexual-abuse
EPSTEIN'S GO-BETWEEN WITH PUTIN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED SUICIDE ATTEMPT
This Emphasizes Even Further Need For the DOJ To Release ALL Epstein Files UNREDACTED
On November 23, 2025 I sent out a post which included the fact that in 2018, during Trump’s first term, Epstein, who was facing financial difficulties with the Russian banks, reached out to former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland. Epstein asked Jagland to “suggest to Putin that Russia’s Foreign Minister could get insight into Trump by talking to me (Epstein )” and that Russia’s Ambassador to the U.N. had already consulted with Epstein to better “understand Trump”.
At a minimum, the clear implication of all of this was that Epstein was seeking to use Jagland as a go-between to enable Epstein to pass along information about Trump to Putin, which Epstein obviously believed would benefit both him and Putin
Today, the British media giant, The Mirror, reported that: “Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was hospitalised after an alleged ‘suicide attempt’ on Tuesday, February 24, just a few days after he was charged with serious corruption offences linked to his association with paedophile Epstein. Jagland was charged with ‘gross corruption’ after newly released documents appeared to reveal a transactional relationship between the ex-PM and cthe onvicted paedophile, between 2011 and 2018. Some Norwegian outlets have reported a suicide attempt but the high-profile statesman’s legal team has insisted he was rushed to hospital due to extreme stress instead of a deliberate act.”
The speculation is rampant in the European media as to whether Jagland’s sudden hospitalization is due to a suicide attempt or, as his lawyers claim, extreme stress.
Certainly, one cannot discount the prospect that given the fact that “Jagland and Epstein maintained a close relationship from 2011 to 2019”(per Wikipedia’s research), Jagland’s involvement with and knowledge about Epstein may not have been limited to questionable financial transactions.
It also seems inconceivable that when Epstein asked Jagland to serve as a go-between with Putin, that Jagland had no idea of what Epstein intended to pass along to Putin.
This development should intensify Congress’ efforts to demand that the DOJ comply with the law, that was signed by Trump, requiring them to disclose ALL of the Epstein files, UNREDACTED.