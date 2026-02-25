The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
8d

IS THIS ON THE CONTRARIAN'S RADAR? The omission of said files is allowed only when the subject is part of an ongoing investigation:

Ranking Member Robert Garcia Demands DOJ Disclose if President Trump is Under Federal Investigation for Sexual Abuse

https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/news/press-releases/ranking-member-robert-garcia-demands-doj-disclose-if-president-trump-is-under-federal-investigation-for-sexual-abuse

Like

Reply

Reply
Share
L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
8d

EPSTEIN'S GO-BETWEEN WITH PUTIN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED SUICIDE ATTEMPT

This Emphasizes Even Further Need For the DOJ To Release ALL Epstein Files UNREDACTED

On November 23, 2025 I sent out a post which included the fact that in 2018, during Trump’s first term, Epstein, who was facing financial difficulties with the Russian banks, reached out to former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland. Epstein asked Jagland to “suggest to Putin that Russia’s Foreign Minister could get insight into Trump by talking to me (Epstein )” and that Russia’s Ambassador to the U.N. had already consulted with Epstein to better “understand Trump”.

At a minimum, the clear implication of all of this was that Epstein was seeking to use Jagland as a go-between to enable Epstein to pass along information about Trump to Putin, which Epstein obviously believed would benefit both him and Putin

Today, the British media giant, The Mirror, reported that: “Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was hospitalised after an alleged ‘suicide attempt’ on Tuesday, February 24, just a few days after he was charged with serious corruption offences linked to his association with paedophile Epstein. Jagland was charged with ‘gross corruption’ after newly released documents appeared to reveal a transactional relationship between the ex-PM and cthe onvicted paedophile, between 2011 and 2018. Some Norwegian outlets have reported a suicide attempt but the high-profile statesman’s legal team has insisted he was rushed to hospital due to extreme stress instead of a deliberate act.”

The speculation is rampant in the European media as to whether Jagland’s sudden hospitalization is due to a suicide attempt or, as his lawyers claim, extreme stress.

Certainly, one cannot discount the prospect that given the fact that “Jagland and Epstein maintained a close relationship from 2011 to 2019”(per Wikipedia’s research), Jagland’s involvement with and knowledge about Epstein may not have been limited to questionable financial transactions.

It also seems inconceivable that when Epstein asked Jagland to serve as a go-between with Putin, that Jagland had no idea of what Epstein intended to pass along to Putin.

This development should intensify Congress’ efforts to demand that the DOJ comply with the law, that was signed by Trump, requiring them to disclose ALL of the Epstein files, UNREDACTED.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture