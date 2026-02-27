The deadly federal occupation of Minneapolis is leaving a cultural mark on America — with an upwelling of new protest music. The artists range from stadium acts to TikTok troubadours to the protesters themselves. They are producing songs that celebrate solidarity, perseverance, and bravery, even in the face of bloodshed.
Shouting racist epithets is so seriously Not cool. Why would any human being ever utter such filth? Why would anyone want to set that example for their kids?
Should Pedo Protector be shouted.
" Hoale" would be more appropriate because invading Caucasians sounded like the screaming white primates in Hawaii.
Yes, I know, I know, don't go to their level