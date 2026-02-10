Gov. Josh Shapiro Won't Be Intimidated
Last April, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were the victim of an arson attack. Just a few days ago, a Pennsylvania man was arrested after threatening Gov. Shapiro’s family with stalking and violence. Despite all this, the Governor is still committed to a career of public service.
Culture Row
Bad Bunny Embodies the American Dream
This weekend, as Bad Bunny prepared to take the stage at the Super Bowl, a photo of the star began to circulate on social media. Taken in 2016, it showed Bad Bunny — a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio — bagging groceries at Econo, a supermarket in his hometown of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico…
Minnesota and the U.S. Constitution
By Richard Painter and Thomas Sullivan
There is no insurrection occurring in Minnesota. The state's response has been peaceful-- relying on the Constitution, the laws, and the courts
The United States Has Started Campaigning Abroad
In recent months, President Donald Trump has attached his name to foreign leaders and candidates not on the margins of politics but at the center of national campaigns — Japan, Hungary, Argentina, and Honduras among them — often in the closing stretch when attention is highest and reactions most immediate.
Live!
Let’s Do Lunch!
Enjoy another episode of "Let’s Do Lunch!" with Jared Bernstein and special guest Bobby Kogan! Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!
Thank you for this information, I would always hoped that Vice President Harris would have chosen Governor Shapiro as a running mate. Loving the Olympics big time .
