Evening Roundup, February 12
April Ryan with Maria Teresa Kumar and Bernice King, Jennifer Rubin and Chris Van Hollen, Norman Eisen and John Harwood, Josh Levs, Ciera Stone, and Contrarian Calls to Action.
Please start calling out the names of the companies that own private prisons and are now cooperating with ICE to open and profit by creating "concentration camps" across the country along with the financial companies that are complicit with them. This is not talked about in the mainstream media or independent media.
The Midas Touch did reveal the real purpose of this "ballroom" which will expand and conceal a bunker for djt and his maga people to hide out in if Congress ever does its job and evokest the 25th amendment.
Bi-Partisan Legislation should be passed forbidding any president or party in power to deface, rename or destroy or make changes to any national monument, the White House and it's surrounding grounds without the full consent of Congress, and state that no area surrounding the White House be used for any commercial purposes.
I find it very disturbing that the U.S. Holocaust memorial museum is being somewhat co-opted by the Trump appointees to the governing council. To include a reference on their 9/11 remembrance to Charlie Kirk is not acceptable. The council should not be politicizing the Museum. This is very disappointing.