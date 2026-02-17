The Contrarian

Simply Susan
Feb 18

RIP Rev. Jesse Jackson.

He truly was "somebody."

Barbara Stoner
Feb 18

I'm proud to say that I was a member of Operation Breadbasket, the financial arm of the SCLC back in the day, run by Jesse Jackson. Not that I actually did anything useful. Just a little white face in the crowd. But I was there through some significant events, sponsored by my housemate Cora, who was a mover and shaker. I was not mover and shaker material, but I learned a lot about the black community and about the ways in which structural racism worked its damage. They did much more for me than I ever had a chance of doing for them. But farewell, Jesse. And thank you. You made history rhyme!

