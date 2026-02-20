Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.
The Trump Administration is resurrecting the visuals, slogans, and symbols of Nazi Germany and of American white nationalists. Do not be fooled — this is not accidental. These displays of fascism are strategic.
Epstein and Ohio election primary is May 5.
Les Wexner’s campaign contributions to U.S. Sens. Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted, both Ohio Republicans, are under particular scrutiny after the pair voted to block the release of the files in September. Both later voted in favor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act when it passed the Senate unanimously in November.
Husted will probbly be opposed by former Sen. Sherrod Brown.
Since Husted’s first election cycle in 2000, Wexner has donated over $75,000 under his own name, and over $100,000 between him and his wife to Husted. Husted’s campaign director said Husted directed the campaign to donate Wexner’s money to charity. He did not respond to requests for context regarding how much would be donated.
