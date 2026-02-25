The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Merrill
Feb 25

Buckle up for, possibly, the biggest clown show SOTU address in American history given by a man who hates the majority of Americans and loves himself above all else. It will be a mater class in "Who you going to believe? Me or your lying eyes?

Michelle Jordan
Feb 25

The GOP has a crusade against Americans. Period. Anything that helps people who are struggling or that benefits middle class Americans or children or young people they want to eliminate.

