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Stephen Chandler's avatar
Stephen Chandler
Feb 28, 2025

We need to start a mass movement to support Ukraine, with millions of people, contributing millions of dollars, and aid

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Bronwyn H Echols's avatar
Bronwyn H Echols
Feb 28, 2025

Not to be too paranoid, but could the canceling of the February meeting of the FDA's Vaccines ... Advisory Committee have anything to do with the fact that, absent an up-to-date flu vaccine for winter '05-'06, many thousands more vulnerable senior citizens will die from the disease and thus no longer collect Social Security, which will save money that can go toward the Musk-Trump tax cuts for billionaires and corporations?

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