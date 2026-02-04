Evening Roundup, February 3
A corrupted DOJ, Trump's midnight heist of Georgia ballot boxes, "Where in the World is Tim Mak?", COVID-level economic anxieties, Meredith Blake on Tim Cook's failings, & Pablo Torre with Jen Rubin!
The Contrarian is community-supported. To receive new posts, enable independent journalism, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement engaged, please join the fight by becoming a subscriber.
Let’s call it the Department of Injustice for now.
The stunt with the ballot boxes just might not even be legal. That election has been validated more than one time. It’s past time to stop his meddling and insanity and for congress to impeach him. Not anything one does to please him will ever be enough.