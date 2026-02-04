Evening Roundup, February 4
Jen Rubin's eulogy to the Post, Mark Warner on Gabbard's whistleblower complaint, Minnesotans marching, Don Lemon, election interference, the resilience of Black journalists, post-Davos disdain & more
It’s never been more important to support independent journalism & legal accountability. Join the fight!
Jeff Bezos has officially caused the fall of the WAPO. The problem with billionaires is not always about their great wealth but their unhealthy infatuation with power. These people think they know better than anyone else especially those who really do know something about good and great journalism and how it translates to an informed public. And how that knowledge drives democratic principles.
People might start reading the Washington Post again if:
The Editorial Board Resigns and these columnists were fired:
Adam O'Neal, Mark S. Thiessen, Megan McArdle, Dominic Pino and Bret Stephens.