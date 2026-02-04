The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Feb 5

Jeff Bezos has officially caused the fall of the WAPO. The problem with billionaires is not always about their great wealth but their unhealthy infatuation with power. These people think they know better than anyone else especially those who really do know something about good and great journalism and how it translates to an informed public. And how that knowledge drives democratic principles.

Reply
Share
3 replies
David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
Feb 5

People might start reading the Washington Post again if:

The Editorial Board Resigns and these columnists were fired:

Adam O'Neal, Mark S. Thiessen, Megan McArdle, Dominic Pino and Bret Stephens.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture