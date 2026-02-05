Evening Roundup, February 5
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Jen Rubin, ICE at the Super Bowl, the decimation of WaPo, Portland updates, Calls to Action, Meredith Blake on 'The Secret Agent,' & April Ryan's "The Tea" w/ special guests
The Contrarian is community-supported. Get engaged and join the fight by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bezos has officially contributed to the fall of the WAPO. It remains to be seen if the Post can ever be returned to the once great news source it was. It’s clear that Bezos has no loyalty to the Post or the outstanding journalists who dedicated their time and careers in making the Post what it was.