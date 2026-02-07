The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy W's avatar
Nancy W
Feb 7

"Have you no sense of decency?" posed to Senator Joseph McCarthy by attorney Joseph Welch on June 9, 1954, rebuking McCarthy's cruelty. Trump is genetically deficient in this area and never had any training in even being able to PRETEND to have a modicum decency.

Reply
Share
Gilda Johnson's avatar
Gilda Johnson
Feb 7

I hope there is a team working on the deportation of little Liam. The cruelty

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture