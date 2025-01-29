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4th Quarter Musings's avatar
4th Quarter Musings
Jan 29, 2025

My friend is an administrator for six hospitals and said the Drs are freaking out without access to NIH and CDC. They refer to them daily for case study and mysterious issues they need further discussion on. It is a life and death situation but these monsters have no empathy and people are nothing. That is their true nature. Evil.

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John Schwarzkopf's avatar
John Schwarzkopf
Jan 29, 2025

Please have more written work and less videos, or if you insist on videos, the provide a transcript. I'm a very fast reader and it makes my head explode to listen to a 30 minute video that I could read a transcript of in 5 minutes at most. I value Jennifer's opinion on things, but only in written form. I really miss her post in the morning both at WaPo and here. That was always a must read. I'll give the Contrarian another month and then evaluate if 1 post a day from Jen is worth my money.

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