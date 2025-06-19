The Contrarian

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Bob's avatar
Bob
Jun 20, 2025Edited

Your interview with Wendy Sherman is a stark reminder of the competency in U.S. foreign affairs which has been lost under the Trump regime in the name of sycophantic allegiance to Trump. I pray tragic consequences for Iran, America, and the world will not be the result.

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R,AM
Jun 20, 2025

I don't get it. The appeals court allowing Trump to deploy the National Guard. Where did these judges get their law degrees and license? If this deployment of immigrants continues, we the people will experience a recession. If troops are involved into an Iran conflict, and if budget bill passes, hold on to your pants because that might be the only thing you will own.

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