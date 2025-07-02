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Why the hell should we care about the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial?! It was the *headline* of the NYT!
Well, we know that the House Republicans are going to present some bad theater and eventually pass this damned bill that will harm the majority of us in this country. Shame on them all. They should have never considered the horrible piece of legislation in the first place, thought of their constituents instead of the president, and thrown it out and started over. Shame on all of them. They have committed cruelty and hardship. May the 2026 election rid us of the ones that we can.