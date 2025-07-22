The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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debra's avatar
debra
Jul 23, 2025

The more I read, the more powerless I feel. The system is rigged against the very ones who define democracy: us! . But I won't give up. I will never give up. When's the next rally? I've deleted Paramount+, anything to do with Amazon, Whole Foods or Zappos (what else does Bezos own), stopped shopping at Target and held my nose to vote against Trump (which means voting for old guard democrats who'd have maintained the status quo). WE NEED CHANGE. Where do I sign up?

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