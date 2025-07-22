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The Contrarian is reader-supported. To assist with our work in the court of law and courts of public opinion, join our community of good troublemakers and become a paid subscriber today.
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The more I read, the more powerless I feel. The system is rigged against the very ones who define democracy: us! . But I won't give up. I will never give up. When's the next rally? I've deleted Paramount+, anything to do with Amazon, Whole Foods or Zappos (what else does Bezos own), stopped shopping at Target and held my nose to vote against Trump (which means voting for old guard democrats who'd have maintained the status quo). WE NEED CHANGE. Where do I sign up?