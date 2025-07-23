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Carl Selfe
Jul 23, 2025

Trump is falling all over himself trying to exit stage right. There are too many witnesses and abused for him to make a getaway. We have to look for ways to undo his damage. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/the-damage-done?r=3m1bs

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