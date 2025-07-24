The Contrarian

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
Jul 25, 2025

I fully support The Contrarian but I do wish that you provided transcripts for all the conversations that occur. I don’t have time to sit and listen, but I can read and take in what’s said fairly quickly, plus go back to check on points as I read. Paul Krugman has transcripts, as do others who publish videos. Please consider providing them for your material. Thanks.

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Diane Amarillas's avatar
Diane Amarillas
Jul 24, 2025

Epstein files will reveal what a small man he is! We already know he had a long friendship with Epstein. Is anyone suggesting he didn't play in the corral? Ridiculous!

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