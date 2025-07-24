The Contrarian is reader-supported. To assist with our daily work in the court of law and courts of public opinion, please join the opposition by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Discussion about this post
No posts
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To assist with our daily work in the court of law and courts of public opinion, please join the opposition by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
I fully support The Contrarian but I do wish that you provided transcripts for all the conversations that occur. I don’t have time to sit and listen, but I can read and take in what’s said fairly quickly, plus go back to check on points as I read. Paul Krugman has transcripts, as do others who publish videos. Please consider providing them for your material. Thanks.
Epstein files will reveal what a small man he is! We already know he had a long friendship with Epstein. Is anyone suggesting he didn't play in the corral? Ridiculous!