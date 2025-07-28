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How can you pay such a compliment to Bove by calling him 'deplorable.' He doesn't rise nearly to that level. He is several depths down, deferring to the Executive Branch.
In the name of all that is holy, including the sacred Constitution what (the hell) is that supposed to mean? The Judiciary was created to be independent. That simple, four-syllable word is apparently beyond Bove's comprehension. Find some more adjectives, please. I could name half a dozen r more that are much more apt, but this is a family Substack. Choose your own.
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Oh, all right. In deference to a couple of phone calls from friends, try these (and no, I did not need a 'synonym finder' these came off the top of my head:
Revolting, foolish, mindless, disgusting, contemptible, grotesque, inconceivable, outlandish, nightmarish. That's nine. I'd like to use edgier ones, but good taste prevents me.
The work you is amazing. Pablo is good snd Bove is bad.