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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Jul 4, 2025

Didn’t realize I needed Tennyson and the most adorable puppy ever on this miserable day. Thanks for knowing the exact things we needed so we can start anew tomorrow.

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Deanna J Marquart's avatar
Deanna J Marquart
Jul 4, 2025

Thanks for the lines from Tennyson ... just right

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